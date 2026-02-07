Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,358,406 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF $CGMM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) by 181.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,204,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358,406 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF worth $147,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMM opened at $31.09 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.