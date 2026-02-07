Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMBC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Embecta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Embecta

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of EMBC opened at $10.86 on Friday. Embecta has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $643.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Embecta had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Key Stories Impacting Embecta

Here are the key news stories impacting Embecta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $0.71 vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue $261.2M vs. $258.1M; management provided slide deck and press release that highlight execution on core products. Embecta Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $0.71 vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue $261.2M vs. $258.1M; management provided slide deck and press release that highlight execution on core products. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $25 price target (material upside vs. current levels), which can boost investor sentiment and momentum. BTIG Reaffirmation

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $25 price target (material upside vs. current levels), which can boost investor sentiment and momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share (annualized yield ~5.7%) — supports income-focused investors and may attract yield-seeking flows. Dividend Announcement

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share (annualized yield ~5.7%) — supports income-focused investors and may attract yield-seeking flows. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available (slides, call transcript, presentation) for investors wanting detail on product trends, margin drivers and regional performance; these provide transparency but no new catalyst by themselves. Earnings Presentation

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available (slides, call transcript, presentation) for investors wanting detail on product trends, margin drivers and regional performance; these provide transparency but no new catalyst by themselves. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.80–3.00 is modestly below sell?side consensus (~$2.89), which could cap upside as investors weigh near-term growth headwinds vs. one-time execution positives. Guidance Details

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Embecta by 368.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Embecta by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.