Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $122.72 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.