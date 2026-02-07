Truist Financial Corp Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF $CGMM

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,974 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGMM. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 3,215.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,316,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after buying an additional 1,276,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,891 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 2,813.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 923,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 891,748 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,595,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 1,090.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 414,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 380,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGMM opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66.

About Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

