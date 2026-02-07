TMX Group (TSE:X) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$457.80 million for the quarter. TMX Group had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

TMX Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$45.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$44.82 and a 12-month high of C$57.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.52.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a C$70.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$62.50 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.11.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

