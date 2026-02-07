Concord Asset Management LLC VA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $635.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

