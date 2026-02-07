Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases Earnings Results

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Asahi Glass had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.54%. Asahi Glass updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.470-0.470 EPS.

Asahi Glass Trading Up 0.2%

ASGLY stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Asahi Glass has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Get Asahi Glass alerts:

Asahi Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Glass Co, Ltd., operating under the global brand AGC Inc, is a leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high?performance materials. The company’s core business includes architectural and automotive glass, display glass for liquid crystal displays and semiconductor fabrication equipment, as well as fluorochemicals, ceramics and specialty materials. Through these diverse product lines, Asahi Glass serves markets ranging from construction and automotive to electronics and chemical processing.

Founded in 1907 as Japan’s first sheet glass producer, Asahi Glass has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations spanning Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.