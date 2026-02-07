MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 10,263 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.87 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

