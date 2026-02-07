BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,052 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 price objective on Cummins in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $703.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $577.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $617.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $541.01 and a 200-day moving average of $461.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

