iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

