Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 16,204 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 223.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

