MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,079 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,320,000 after acquiring an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 543,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,068,000 after purchasing an additional 87,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

