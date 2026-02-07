Soundwatch Capital LLC Sells 2,433,304 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Soundwatch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433,304 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,130 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $305,974,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,946 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,618,000 after buying an additional 624,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $203.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.01 and a 200 day moving average of $194.86.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

