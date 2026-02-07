iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 842.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Team Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.