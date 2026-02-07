Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,287 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $141,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Focused Investors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $491,985,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $709.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $612.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $711.88.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,761,200. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 target price (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $688.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.79.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

