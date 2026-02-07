Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $2,827,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 159,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 236,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 331,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

