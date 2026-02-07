Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.53 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,532 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of OneMain worth $29,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 84.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 107,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in OneMain by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 30,977 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 30.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. OneMain had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Q4 beat — OMF reported adjusted EPS above consensus and strong revenue growth (Q4 EPS beat and revenue well ahead of estimates), showing solid operating leverage and higher pretax/net income versus the prior year.

Dividend boost — The board declared a $1.05 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend Feb. 17), implying a roughly 6.7% yield, which supports income-focused holders and can underpin demand for the shares.

Resilient loan/credit performance — Management emphasized resilient loan growth and credit trends in the Q4 review and deep-dive coverage, suggesting core business momentum even as they remain cautious on the outlook.

Analyst nuance — Truist trimmed its target from $75 to $73 but kept a "buy" rating (still implying material upside), reflecting mixed analyst views rather than a consensus sell signal.

JPMorgan downgrade/target cut — JPMorgan lowered its price target to $63 and moved to an "underweight" stance, reducing demand from a major institutional channel and signaling skepticism on near-term upside.

Costs & provisions rising — Coverage flagged that while net interest income rose, year-over-year expense and provision increases weighed on the stock after the print; investors are focused on whether margins and credit costs stabilize.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $40,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,098. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $3,933,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,181. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

