Ledyard National Bank Has $20.35 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.35% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

