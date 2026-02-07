State of Michigan Retirement System Has $66.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.91% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $66,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 42.3%

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

