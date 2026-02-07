Wealthquest Corp Purchases 7,110 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,825,000 after buying an additional 852,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848,817 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,685,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,572,000 after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,564,000 after acquiring an additional 800,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,415,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,923,000 after acquiring an additional 77,960 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

