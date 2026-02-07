Toast (NYSE:TOST) CRO Sells $44,114.36 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $44,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 139,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,353.62. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Jonathan Vassil sold 4,787 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $164,577.06.

On Friday, January 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 66,390 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $2,380,745.40.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in Toast by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

