Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.58 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company $MC

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $25,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 44.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Revenue rose ~11% to ~$488M and EPS topped consensus, reflecting continued M&A and capital-markets momentum; management said it will expand capital returns, supporting near-term upside for the stock. Read More.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $81.38.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.37. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

