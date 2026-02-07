Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,886,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,276,000 after acquiring an additional 330,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.