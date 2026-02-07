Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $1,484,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 913,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ALV opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.92. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 price objective on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.40.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Featured Stories

