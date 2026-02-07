Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 1638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNYJY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Kone Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kone Oyj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kone Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kone Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Kone Oyj had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company’s core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

