Spinnaker Trust Buys 10,089 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after buying an additional 4,546,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,463,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.0%
NYSEARCA IAU opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97.
Key iShares Gold Trust News
- Positive Sentiment: Technical bullish reversal signals and reclaiming short-term moving averages suggest upside momentum in gold, supporting demand for IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Emerging
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council reports ETF investors remained steady through a sharp gold drop — implies continued structural demand for metal-backed ETFs like IAU. Gold’s precipitous price drop didn’t spook ETF investors – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven bids are returning on risk-off flows and geopolitical jitters, helping gold test support levels that could lift ETF flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Bid Returns – Can XAU Recover $5,000?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets reiterate the bull case for gold over the medium term despite recent swings — supportive context but not an immediate catalyst. Historic swings batter gold and silver, but analysts say the bull case is intact
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/intraday trade guides and support/resistance maps show key entry levels — useful for traders but mixed for longer-term flows into IAU. Gold market analysis for February 6 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling pressure from a crypto market rout spilled into gold, weighing on prices and creating volatility that can reduce short-term ETF flows. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Dollar strength, Fed policy signals and profit?taking have capped rallies and prompted pullbacks — headwinds for gold and short-term IAU performance. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Profit-Taking Pulls Gold Price Back From Resistance Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Silver’s sharp deleveraging and margin-driven moves are spilling into broader precious metals volatility — may pressure sentiment toward gold ETFs in the near term. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.