Spinnaker Trust Buys 10,089 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after buying an additional 4,546,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,463,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

