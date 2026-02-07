Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF $RWK Stake Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWK opened at $139.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

