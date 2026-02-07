Bessemer Group Inc. Has $27.36 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $27,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $131.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.98 and a fifty-two week high of $179.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.