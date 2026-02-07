Callan Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE UPS opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

