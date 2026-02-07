Clear Str Upgrades Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) to “Strong-Buy”

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Clear Str to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRIN. Loop Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 price objective on Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities set a $17.50 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steve Louis Brown purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $31,029.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 820,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,155.56. This represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,137 shares of company stock valued at $75,339. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $54,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

