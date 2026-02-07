Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,713,000 after acquiring an additional 509,456 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 357.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 802,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,784,000 after purchasing an additional 375,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Vertical Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $238.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $239.08. The stock has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average of $208.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

