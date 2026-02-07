Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high?visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data?center GPUs. Read More.

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high?visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data?center GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long?term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long?term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI?chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell?off. Read More.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI?chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell?off. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company?specific catalyst. Read More.

Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company?specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall?street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More.

Wall?street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted. Read More.

NVIDIA Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

