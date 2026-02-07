New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 27,317 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 40.4% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.