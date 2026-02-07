Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,677,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Intuit by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,405,000 after acquiring an additional 468,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.12.

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the sale, the director owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $443.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.11 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

