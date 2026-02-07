Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,677,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Intuit by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,405,000 after acquiring an additional 468,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Intuit is consolidating its accountant-facing products by replacing QuickBooks Online Accountant with a unified Intuit Accountant Suite — a move that could boost retention, simplify upsells to bookkeeping and advisory services, and improve lifetime value of accountant customers. Intuit replacing QuickBooks Online Accountant with Intuit Accountant Suite
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly called Intuit “a very good company,” which can lift retail sentiment and trading flows in the short term. Such endorsements often amplify positive headlines after strong results. Jim Cramer on Intuit: “This Is a Very Good Company”
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership expansion: Intuit’s collaboration with Affirm to support SMB payments could deepen payments and financing revenue streams for TurboTax/QuickBooks customers, helping monetization and cross-sell into small-business flows. How Will SMBs Benefit from Intuit and Affirm’s Partnership?
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tech tailwinds: coverage noting AI is reshaping software cites Intuit among companies positioned to benefit from AI-driven product upgrades and higher software value per customer — a structural positive for long-term revenue and margins. AI Is Eating Software. Just Look at the Stock Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and independent bullish take: a published bull-case thesis reiterates strengths (recurring revenue, cross-sell) but is analytic rather than news-driving; useful for longer-term thesis but limited immediate price impact. Intuit Inc. (INTU): A Bull Case Theory
- Neutral Sentiment: PR/brand visibility: Intuit hosted a financial literacy forum with celebrity presence at the Super Bowl — good for brand and engagement but limited direct revenue impact. McCaffrey Headlines Intuit Financial Literacy Forum At Super Bowl LX
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotions: TurboTax consumer deals lower acquisition cost for some filers (good for share gains), but seasonal discounts are typical and have modest one-off impact. Taxes aren’t fun, but at least you can save with TurboTax!
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Oppenheimer lowered expectations for Intuit, reducing near-term growth/profit forecasts — a catalyst that prompted sell-side reevaluation and heavier trading. Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Downgrade-driven volatility: a separate note reports INTU trading down after an analyst downgrade — this explains near-term selling pressure despite broader positives. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Product outage risk: a TurboTax issue prevented filing of NY state returns for some users — a customer service problem that could raise short-term reputation and support costs if widespread. Turbo Tax issue prevents filing of NY State returns
In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the sale, the director owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $443.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.11 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
