Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Sells $761,197.12 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $761,197.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,575,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,167,056.96. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

