Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $411.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.66, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.