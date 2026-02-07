Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,739 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carnival by 184.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,935 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 117.1% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 7,704,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,630 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 1,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carnival by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,408,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Carnival Announces Dividend

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

