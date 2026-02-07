Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC plans mass production of 3nm chips in Japan with roughly a $17B investment, signaling a big boost to advanced-node capacity and geographic diversification. This report is from Reuters. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $349.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $351.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

