Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.3333.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,979,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,924,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,150,000 after buying an additional 1,733,143 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $63.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.82%.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

