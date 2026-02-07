Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$266.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$242.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$186.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$258.17. The company has a market cap of C$6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 328.30, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$224.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$221.01.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

