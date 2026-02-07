Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2026

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATMGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 and last traded at GBX 3.96. Approximately 9,489,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,180,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05.

Andrada Mining Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.37. The firm has a market cap of £76.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Andrada Mining (LON:ATMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andrada Mining had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Andrada Mining Limited will post 0.2002584 earnings per share for the current year.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andrada Mining Limited, formerly Afritin Mining Limited, is a London-listed technology metals mining company with a vision to create a portfolio of globally significant, conflict-free, production and exploration assets. The Company’s flagship asset is the Uis Mine in Namibia, formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine and currently being re-developed as a major tin-tantalum-lithium producer. An exploration drilling programme is currently underway with the aim of expanding the tin resource over the fourteen additional, historically mined pegmatites that occur within a 5km radius of the current processing plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.