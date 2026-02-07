Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 and last traded at GBX 3.96. Approximately 9,489,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,180,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05.

Andrada Mining Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.37. The firm has a market cap of £76.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andrada Mining had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Andrada Mining Limited will post 0.2002584 earnings per share for the current year.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited, formerly Afritin Mining Limited, is a London-listed technology metals mining company with a vision to create a portfolio of globally significant, conflict-free, production and exploration assets. The Company’s flagship asset is the Uis Mine in Namibia, formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine and currently being re-developed as a major tin-tantalum-lithium producer. An exploration drilling programme is currently underway with the aim of expanding the tin resource over the fourteen additional, historically mined pegmatites that occur within a 5km radius of the current processing plant.

