Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.60 and last traded at GBX 143.08. 125,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 719,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.20.

Bellevue Healthcare Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £105.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.62.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent. of net asset value at the end of the preceding financial year (to be paid mostly out of capital).

