Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$49.55 and last traded at C$49.34. 24,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 25,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 3.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP is a business services and industrials company. It focused on operating businesses that are either low-cost producers and benefit from high barriers to entry. The company’s operating segment includes Business services; Infrastructure services; Industrials and Corporate and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Business Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the United States of America; Europe; Australia; Canada; Brazil; Mexico and Other Countries.

