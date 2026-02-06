Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading 30.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 3.71. 9,092,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,162% from the average session volume of 720,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.97.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

See Also

