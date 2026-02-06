Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.50. 526,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,046,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58.

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 12.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £984,144.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland. The company also explores for nickel, copper, and platinum metals in Northern Ireland. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.