CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Up 43.6% – Here’s What Happened

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 43.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. 612,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 816% from the average session volume of 66,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$94.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

