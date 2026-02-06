Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $805,898.10.

On Monday, February 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $892,206.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $913,284.75.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.44, for a total transaction of $1,038,147.60.

On Monday, January 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,568.45.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $966,633.15.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $905,926.35.

On Friday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $926,085.30.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $1,024,503.90.

On Monday, January 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,127,904.75.

Shares of TEAM traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.72. 13,996,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -133.41, a PEG ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.15. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $92.32 and a one year high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Atlassian Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Atlassian Raises Annual Revenue Forecast (Reuters)

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Seeking Alpha: Growth Target

Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (?51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders.

Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (?51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — directors/co?founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling — directors/co?founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald Target Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes shares dipped despite the beat as investors worry cloud growth may slow and AI competition/feature rollouts elsewhere increase volatility. Investing.com: Shares Dip

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,541,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,281,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,431,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,132,000 after buying an additional 316,276 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Atlassian by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,990,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,974,000 after buying an additional 1,183,328 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Atlassian by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,950,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlassian by 66.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

