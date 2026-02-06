Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.71 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 2557528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 3.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

