FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $355.15 and last traded at $353.5680, with a volume of 3845348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.93.

FedEx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. FedEx’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $605,497,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 169.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

