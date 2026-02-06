Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 5N Plus (VNP)

5N Plus (TSE: VNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2026 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$37.50. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$24.50 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – 5N Plus was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

